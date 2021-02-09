Somalia: US, UN Urge Somali Leaders to Resume Dialogue Over Poll Impasse

8 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's international community have called on the political leaders to resume dialogue urgently to reach an agreement permitting national elections to take place, as president Farmaajos term lapsed.

In a statement, the International community said parallel process or partial elections that lack broad agreement, would not obtain the support of partners

"We call upon Somalia's leaders to resume their dialogue urgently to reach final agreement permitting national elections to take place as soon as possible,"

"We call on Somalia's political leaders to build on the positive aspects of the Dhusamareb discussions, and continue to work together to agree implementation of elections in the national interest," the statement read in part," the statement added.

The international community also welcomed President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo's speech on Sunday in parliament.

In a separate statement, the US embassy in Somalia urged the countries stake holders to find an agreement to allow the conduct of elections immediately.

"The United States urges President Farmaajo and Somalia's national leadership to act now to resolve the political impasse that threatens Somalia's future and find agreement with Federal Member State leaders to allow the conduct of parliamentary and presidential elections immediately," the statement read.

It also warned political gridlock has 'resulted' in a disappointing lack of progress in fighting al-Shabaab and improving security.

