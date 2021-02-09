Rwanda: Amavubi - Vincent Mashami Contract Runs Out This Week

After guiding Rwanda to the quarterfinals of the 2020 Africa Nations Championship, Amavubi coach Vincent Mashami does not know if he will continue to be the head coach of Amavubi.

Mashami is the first Rwandan coach to lead the national football team to a quarterfinal of a major tournament. The last time Amavubi reached the quarterfinal of the CHAN tournament was in 2016 when the country hosted the competition with Johnny Mckinstry as head coach.

The Secretary-General of the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA), Francois Regis Uwayezu, said Federation officials haven't met to discuss Mashami's contract expiry but added they will meet soon and evaluate his performance.

"I cannot say much about his ending contract at the moment because we will sit and assess his performance soon," Uwayezu said.

"FERWAFA will monitor the performance of the national team for the last one year and decide on a way forward," the official added.

Mashami was given the Amavubi job in August 2018 to replace Antoine Hey. He initially signed a deal of 18 months which was extended for a year in February 2020. The contract will run out on February 11.

Mashami has presided over 23 games as coach of the national team. He has won five games, drawn eleven and lost seven.

CHAN came to an end on Sunday, January 31 after Morocco, which drew with Rwanda in the group stages, defeated Mali 2-0. Amavubi crashed out in the quarterfinals after a 1-0 defeat to Guinea.

Amavubi will now turn focus to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. The national team will take on Mozambique on March 22 before playing Cameroon on March, 30

After four-match rounds, Rwanda has two points after losing two matches and drawing two.

African football giants Cameroon top the group with 7 points, three ahead of second-placed Mozambique. Cape Verde is third with 3 points, whereas Rwanda is bottom with two points.