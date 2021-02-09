Rwanda: Mixed Reactions as Kigali Reopens After Three-Week Covid Lockdown

It was a race against time for many businesses and shoppers in the capital Kigali on the evening of the first day of reopening following a three-week lockdown.

The lockdown has been lifted and replaced with a raft of tough restrictions designed to help contain the spread of Covid-19, with businesses now required to close at 5p.m while curfew starts at 7p.m.

But some traders in downtown Kigali closed as early as 4p.m on Monday, to afford themselves enough time to go catch a bus and head home in time.

At the Downtown Bus Terminal, passengers formed long queues awaiting buses, which are restricted to carry half their normal capacity to ensure social distancing onboard.

"The closing time is too early because that's around the same time we usually do business, that's when people are returning from office and come to shop," said Justine Ingabire, who deals in shoes close to the bus terminal.

She added: "We are actually not waiting until 5p.m to close, most people are closing an hour earlier and then head down to the bus terminal, remember everyone is supposed to be home by 7p.m."

Another passenger, Elie Havugimana, who sells footwear for children on the same block, said he had served only one client the whole day as opposed to previously when he would attend to an average of 20 buyers a day.

"Clearly, we are still grappling with the effects of Covid-19. But this is necessary in the fight against the pandemic, our hope is that people comply with preventive measures against the virus so that business hours can be extended as soon as possible," he told The New Times.

Generally, there was minimal activity and movement on the first day of reopening in areas that are usually teeming with people and business activity.

Only few businesses like hair salons saw a huge turn up of clients.

Business operators in the Nyabugogo, a major business hub for the city, told The New Times that they suspect most office employees worked from home on Monday given the reduced flow of shoppers.

Public offices remain closed with employees working remotely, while government has asked private employers to recall not more than 30 per cent of their staff to office and let the bulk of workers continue to work from home on any given day.

Traders in Nyabugogo, a key gateway to the city, also reckon that the ban on travel between Kigali and the countryside has also affected their business.

Nyabugogo bus terminal is used by most commuters heading to or departing from the city.

Meanwhile, markets and malls reopened but with not more than 50 per cent of their usual occupants.

'Generally, return to business is slow because strategies against Covid-19 are still very restrictive," said Pauline Mukamwezi, a fruits vendor in the main Nyabugogo market.

Across Kigali, schools, gyms, sweeping pools and recreational centres remain closed as government looks to significantly roll back a surge in Covid-19 infections seen in the days leading to the lockdown. Restaurants and cafes are open but only for delivery and takeaway services.

New confirmed infections in Kigali have dropped in recent days, a trend which officials attributed to the lockdown.

