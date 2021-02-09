Rwanda: South Sudan Camps in Kigali Ahead of Afrobasket Qualifiers

9 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The South Sudan national basketball team is in Rwanda for a two-week camp, as it prepares for the upcoming Afrobasket qualifiers.

The qualifiers will take place in Monastir, Tunisia from February 17 to 21.

In the competition, South Sudan was placed in Group D where it will rub shoulders with Rwanda, Mali and Nigeria.

Under the leadership of head coach Luol Deng, a former Chicago Bulls forward, the South Sudan team is camping at Onomo Hotel in Kigali, and will hold training at the Kigali Arena.

Landry Jabo, the Afrobasket Coordinator and Executive Director at the Rwanda Basketball Federation told Times Sport that South Sudan chose to camp in Rwanda because of the way the country has handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

South Sudan will travel to Tunisia on February 14 three days before the Afrobasket tournament begins.

Meanwhile, the Rwandan national team is expected to jet out to Tunisia on February 11.

When the Afrobasket showpiece kicks off, Rwanda's first match will be against Mali on February 17.

In the second game, Rwanda will take on Nigeria on February 18, and will wind up against South Sudan on February 19.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Gets U.S. Thumbs Up for WTO Post
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.