Rwanda: South Sudan Camps in Kigali Ahead of Afrobasket Qualifiers

The South Sudan national basketball team is in Rwanda for a two-week camp, as it prepares for the upcoming Afrobasket qualifiers.

The qualifiers will take place in Monastir, Tunisia from February 17 to 21.

In the competition, South Sudan was placed in Group D where it will rub shoulders with Rwanda, Mali and Nigeria.

Under the leadership of head coach Luol Deng, a former Chicago Bulls forward, the South Sudan team is camping at Onomo Hotel in Kigali, and will hold training at the Kigali Arena.

Landry Jabo, the Afrobasket Coordinator and Executive Director at the Rwanda Basketball Federation told Times Sport that South Sudan chose to camp in Rwanda because of the way the country has handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

South Sudan will travel to Tunisia on February 14 three days before the Afrobasket tournament begins.

Meanwhile, the Rwandan national team is expected to jet out to Tunisia on February 11.

When the Afrobasket showpiece kicks off, Rwanda's first match will be against Mali on February 17.

In the second game, Rwanda will take on Nigeria on February 18, and will wind up against South Sudan on February 19.