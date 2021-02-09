Somalia: Chairperson of the African Union Commission Calls for the Resolution of the Somali Electoral Impasse - Amisom

A delegate casts her vote in the electoral process to choose members of parliament into Somalia's House of the People in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 6 December 2016.
8 February 2021
African Union Mission for Somalia (Nairobi)
Addis Ababa — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat continues to closely monitor the developments in Somalia.

The Chairperson calls on the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, the Federal member state leaders and the entire Somali national leadership, to work constructively together to resolve the political differences that have led to the present electoral and political impasse. He acknowledges that the recent Dhusammareb consultations have made progress on a number of contentious points but did not reach agreement on the remaining issues. It is therefore, imperative that the political leadership reach consensus on these outstanding issues in order to allow for the holding of parliamentary and presidential elections without much delay.

The Chairperson notes, with grave concern, that the considerable gains made by AMISOM and the Somali Security Forces (SSF), in fighting Al-Shabaab, extending state authority over large parts of the country, and improving security and rule of law for the Somali people, are now being threatened by the escalating political tension.

The Chairperson stresses that the stability of Somalia is at stake and calls on all Somali stakeholders to put national interest first and constructively seek solution to their differences through dialogue and compromise.

The African Union, which has since 2007 shown its solidarity and commitment to the people of Somalia through the deployment of AMISOM, stands ready to continue providing support to the Somali political leadership to implement the outcomes of an inclusive process.

