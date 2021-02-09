Sudan New Cabinet Lineup Announced

Khartoum — Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Monday announced his new cabinet lineup, composed of 25 portfolios.
Unlike the outgoing cabinet that followed December Revolution victory, the new lineup is colored by a partisan leaning with ministers hailing from the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), the Armed Movements which have signed Juba Peace Agreement and two drawn from the military component of the Sovereign Council (namely the Minister of Defence and Minister of Interior).
The lineup was delayed many a time because of disagreement among these entities over the ministerial quota for each and the selection criteria.
Hamdok kept his position as premier, and five ministers from the former Cabinet (namely the Irrigation, Religious Affairs, Justice, Defence and Higher Education) remained within the fresh cabinet.
The ministers are:
Cabinet Affairs: Khalid Omer Yousif
Defense: Maj. Gen. Yasin Ibrahim
Interior: Maj. Gen. (Police) Izz Aldeen Ali Alshiekh
Foreign Affairs: Dr. Mariam Alsadig Almahdi
Higher Education: Dr. Intsar Al-Zain Sagairon
Justice: Dr. Nasr-Eddin Abdul-Bari
Finance: Dr. Jibrail Ibrahim
Energy and Oil: Jadain Ali
Mining: Dr. Mohamed Bashir Abu Numo
Irrigation and Water Resources: Prof. Yasser Abbas
Agriculture and Forests: Dr. Altahir Ismaeil Harbi
Animal Resources: Hafiz Ibrahim Abd Alnabi
Communication: Hashim Hasab Alrasoul
Investment and International Cooperation: Dr. Alhadi Mohamed Ibrahim
Labor and Administrative Reform: Tayseer Alnourani
Transport: Mirghani Musa Hamad
Federal Government: Dr. Buthaina Ibrahim Dainar
Religious Affairs: Nasr-Eddin Mofarah
Youth and Sports: Yousif Ibrahim Aldai
Social Development: Mutasim Ahmed Salih
Industry: Ibrahim Alshiekh
Culture and Information: Hamza Baloul
Health: Dr. Omer Ahmed Alnajeeb
Trade: Dr. Ali Jido Adam
The Minister of Education will be named later.
Women ministers in the new cabinet include Mariam Alsadig Almahdi as minister of foreign affairs, Intsar Al-Zain Sagairon as minister of higher education, Buthaina Ibrahim Dainar as minister of federal government and Tayseer Alnourani as minister of labour and Administrative Reform.
The new cabinet is faced with tremendous challenges particularly in the economic and security fields. The country experiences high rates of inflation that reached last month 269.33%, deterioration of the value of the national currency where the exchange rate on Monday neared 400SDG for one dollar, these are coupled with scarcity in essential commodities including bread and fuels.
The country is also witnessing disturbances in some areas. In Darfur and the east some tribal clashes are recurrent, the last was in west Darfur in which over 160 people lost their lives and tens of thousands were rendered homeless.