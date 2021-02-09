Sudan New Cabinet Lineup Announced

Laura Jarriel/UN Photo
Abdalla Hamdok, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Sudan, briefs reporters following a UN high-level meeting on his country on September 27, 2019.
8 February 2021
SudaNow (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Monday announced his new cabinet lineup, composed of 25 portfolios.

Unlike the outgoing cabinet that followed December Revolution victory, the new lineup is colored by a partisan leaning with ministers hailing from the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), the Armed Movements which have signed Juba Peace Agreement and two drawn from the military component of the Sovereign Council (namely the Minister of Defence and Minister of Interior).

The lineup was delayed many a time because of disagreement among these entities over the ministerial quota for each and the selection criteria.

Hamdok kept his position as premier, and five ministers from the former Cabinet (namely the Irrigation, Religious Affairs, Justice, Defence and Higher Education) remained within the fresh cabinet.

The ministers are:

Cabinet Affairs: Khalid Omer Yousif

Defense: Maj. Gen. Yasin Ibrahim

Interior: Maj. Gen. (Police) Izz Aldeen Ali Alshiekh

Foreign Affairs: Dr. Mariam Alsadig Almahdi

Higher Education: Dr. Intsar Al-Zain Sagairon

Justice: Dr. Nasr-Eddin Abdul-Bari

Finance: Dr. Jibrail Ibrahim

Energy and Oil: Jadain Ali

Mining: Dr. Mohamed Bashir Abu Numo

Irrigation and Water Resources: Prof. Yasser Abbas

Agriculture and Forests: Dr. Altahir Ismaeil Harbi

Animal Resources: Hafiz Ibrahim Abd Alnabi

Communication: Hashim Hasab Alrasoul

Investment and International Cooperation: Dr. Alhadi Mohamed Ibrahim

Labor and Administrative Reform: Tayseer Alnourani

Transport: Mirghani Musa Hamad

Federal Government: Dr. Buthaina Ibrahim Dainar

Religious Affairs: Nasr-Eddin Mofarah

Youth and Sports: Yousif Ibrahim Aldai

Social Development: Mutasim Ahmed Salih

Industry: Ibrahim Alshiekh

Culture and Information: Hamza Baloul

Health: Dr. Omer Ahmed Alnajeeb

Trade: Dr. Ali Jido Adam

The Minister of Education will be named later.

Women ministers in the new cabinet include Mariam Alsadig Almahdi as minister of foreign affairs, Intsar Al-Zain Sagairon as minister of higher education, Buthaina Ibrahim Dainar as minister of federal government and Tayseer Alnourani as minister of labour and Administrative Reform.

The new cabinet is faced with tremendous challenges particularly in the economic and security fields. The country experiences high rates of inflation that reached last month 269.33%, deterioration of the value of the national currency where the exchange rate on Monday neared 400SDG for one dollar, these are coupled with scarcity in essential commodities including bread and fuels.

The country is also witnessing disturbances in some areas. In Darfur and the east some tribal clashes are recurrent, the last was in west Darfur in which over 160 people lost their lives and tens of thousands were rendered homeless.

