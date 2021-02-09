Tanzania: Govt - Bill to Amend Traffic Laws in Pipeline

HOME Affairs Deputy Minister, Khamis Hamza Khamis said on Monday the bill to amend some traffic laws will soon be tabled to control and decrease road accidents.

He said there are some traffic laws and regulations, which require amendments to address road accidents, especially the ones caused by reckless drivers.

For the time being, he said, a number of awareness programmes in collaboration with other stakeholders and road safety ambassadors are being implemented to address the problem.

The deputy Minister was responding to a question posed by Jackline Andrew (Special Seats-CCM), who wanted to know the government's plans in addressing road accidents, especially the ones involving motorcyclists famously known as 'bodaboda'.

She said the number of accidents involving bodaboda riders has been recorded as high, implying the nation is losing a great manpower from time to time.

"I would like to know if there is any strategic plan to address this problem, because a number of people perish in road accidents... it is obvious, most of motorcyclists are ignorant of traffic rules and regulation," she said.

In response, Mr Khamis said the government through the traffic police department has been conducting a number of awareness trainings to road users including motorcyclists on proper use of the roads for their own safety.

He said in a number of media outlines like television, radio, newspapers, posters, leaflets as well Trade Fair and Farmers exhibitions the campaigns have also concentrated on defensive driving and respect to traffic rules.

Between January and December last year at least 399 radio and television programmes were aired with the Police force taking the lead and that also included more than 638,275 motorcyclists from 7,760 centres countrywide receiving awareness trainings.