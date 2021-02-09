Tanzania: Tarmacking Masasi-Nachingwea Road in Plan, MPs Told

THE government plans to construct 45 km road stretch from Masasi to Nachingwea to tarmac level, the Parliament was told on Monday.

Deputy Minister for Works and Transport, Eng Godfrey Kasekenya said in the House that the government has already set aside 1.45bn/- in the 2020/21 budget for the project.

He said as the government also continues with the mobilization of funds so that it will be maintained after construction so that it remains passable all the time.

"For the year 2020/21 the government allocated 232.6m/- for maintenance of the said road so that it could be on use throughout the year," he said, while responding to a question by Nachingwea MP, Amandus Chikuwile.

Earlier, Mr Chikuwile wanted to know the government's plans on the construction of road to tarmac, adding that its smooth passage would easy transportation of goods and movement of people for both social and economic purposes.

He said the completion of the road will help to easy services and connect parts of Mtwara and Lindi regions.

In related development, the government has pledged to continue increasing the Vocational Education Training Institutions (VETA) budget.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology Omar Kipanga made the assurance in the Parliament, yesterday while responding to a question by Special Seats MP Regina Qwaray, who wanted to know the government's plans in increasing the budget for Vocations training institutes in Manyara region.

In response, Mr Kipanga said the government has been improving the budget to improve the performance of the vocational education sector, and that it would continue doing the same for other colleges countrywide.

He said, between 2018-2020 the government concentrated a lot on improving the sector including building staff houses and VETA related infrastructure in Manyara region.

"Also some 337m/- was spent on constructing a workshop and administration office for the Gorowa VTC, 223.9m/- allocated for procuring teaching materials for Simanjiro VTC and 259m/- spent on sponsoring short courses in all colleges in the region," he noted.