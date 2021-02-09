Tanzania: Mwinyi Orders Formation of Corruption, Economic Sabotage Court

ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Mwinyi on Monday ordered for an instant formation of the corruption and economic sabotage court, to intensify the country's crusade against bribery and embezzlement of public resources.

"We have to use all our energies and resources to suppress the corrupt and economic saboteurs...this special court has to take off instantly," President Mwinyi ordered.

Addressing the legal professionals on the Zanzibar Law Day here, Dr Mwinyi approved the recruitment of more magistrates to preside over cases in the envisaged special division of the high court.

Earlier, Chief Justice (CJ) Omar Othman Makungu proposed the establishment of the corruption and economic sabotage court, asking the president to endorse employment of more magistrates.

"Recently, we have seen suspensions of some senior government officials pending investigations over their alleged embezzlement of public resources...many of these investigations will hopefully end up in court," said the CJ.

Responding, Dr Mwinyi said: "Creation of the corruption court cannot wait, it has to start immediately."

The president demanded amendments of legislations to accommodate demand of the current Zanzibar society, which yearns for speedy provision of justice.

He decried undue case delays, challenging magistrates and judges to speedily but fairly determine cases. "Case delays increase costs to both complainants and respondents," he said.

The president asked CJ Makungu to take stern measures against lazy, corrupt and case delaying magistrates and judges, charging, "Justice delayed is injustice."

He said although the judiciary remains independent as one of the state pillars, it doesn't imply that magistrates and judges have to ignore their ethics.

President Mwinyi reminded the case handlers to take into consideration the plight of destitute Zanzibaris and "Never give rulings that favour the haves against the haven't."

He asked wananchi to as well voluntarily comply with the law to relieve the magistrates with the burden of presiding over many cases.

"If we all live harmoniously and obey the laws willingly, there will be no pile up of cases in our courts," he argued.

Minister of State, President's Office, Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service and Good Government Haruna Ali Seleiman, speaking at the event, said Zanzibar is on the final stages of opening the country's own law school.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Legal Affairs Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, the Zanzibar special court for sexual offenses officially took off, almost 32 days since President Mwinyi ordered its creation.

CJ Makungu said he had officially created the court through the legal notice. "The court starts its operations today; this is a special court, with special magistrates, special registry and it requires special prosecutors," he declared.

President Mwinyi ordered the creation of the special court for sexual offences to intensify the crusade against escalating woman and child abuses during his meeting with stakeholders at the Sheikh Idrissa Abdul Wakil on January 7, 2021.

"This problem (of sexual abuses) is huge and a great shame to the country," President Mwinyi fumed, imploring the entire Zanzibar community to join hands in the fight against the social vice.

Justice Makungu described the special court as part of the solid foundations for speedy and fair handling of sexual abuse related cases.

He proposed the reinforcement of the police, Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) office and other key stakeholders, warning the police against framing charges against innocent wananchi.

The CJ asked wananchi to appear before courts to adduce evidences in sexual abuse cases, saying: "There is no conviction in the absence of evidence."