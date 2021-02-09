Kenya: Kisumu County Sets Up 20-Member Committee to Resettle 3,000 Evictees

8 February 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang' Nyong'o has formed a 20-member committee to oversee the resettlement of more than 3,000 people rendered homeless in Kibos and Bandani following demolitions by the Kenya Railways Corporation.

Speaking on Sunday after visiting the affected residents, majority of whom are members of the Nubian community, Prof Nyong'o said the committee, will help build a new mosque, among other structures at the new site at Kunya where the county is resettling the families.

A mosque was among buildings demolished prompting condemnation from top Muslim national leaders.

He said his government had put up a makeshift dispensary at the camp and had mobilized well wishers to deliver thousands of mattresses, bales of blankets, tons of sugar and assorted foodstuff to the camp.

The Governor also ordered the Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company to connect water to the site.

Prof Nyong'o said he was upset by the Kenya Railways Corporation's decision to carry out the demolitions without consulting the county government.

He noted similar demolitions have been done in Muhoroni.

"It is a sad day for the people of Kibos, Bandani and Muhoroni. I want to assure them that the County government will help them to settle down," said Prof Nyong'o.

He said that out of the 20 members of the committee, 10 will be picked from the affected community while the rest will be from City Hall.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Gets U.S. Thumbs Up for WTO Post
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.