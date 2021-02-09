Kenya: Kisumu County Sets Up 20-Member Committee to Resettle 3,000 Evictees

Kisumu — Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang' Nyong'o has formed a 20-member committee to oversee the resettlement of more than 3,000 people rendered homeless in Kibos and Bandani following demolitions by the Kenya Railways Corporation.

Speaking on Sunday after visiting the affected residents, majority of whom are members of the Nubian community, Prof Nyong'o said the committee, will help build a new mosque, among other structures at the new site at Kunya where the county is resettling the families.

A mosque was among buildings demolished prompting condemnation from top Muslim national leaders.

He said his government had put up a makeshift dispensary at the camp and had mobilized well wishers to deliver thousands of mattresses, bales of blankets, tons of sugar and assorted foodstuff to the camp.

The Governor also ordered the Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company to connect water to the site.

Prof Nyong'o said he was upset by the Kenya Railways Corporation's decision to carry out the demolitions without consulting the county government.

He noted similar demolitions have been done in Muhoroni.

"It is a sad day for the people of Kibos, Bandani and Muhoroni. I want to assure them that the County government will help them to settle down," said Prof Nyong'o.

He said that out of the 20 members of the committee, 10 will be picked from the affected community while the rest will be from City Hall.