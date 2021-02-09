Kenya: Tension Mounts as Kisumu Traders Challenge Kenya Railways Demolitions

Kisumu — Tension is building up in Otonglo area in Kisumu after demolitions of houses on Sunday evening by Kenya Railways Corporation.

Locals lit bonfires along the Kisumu-Busia road on Monday morning to protest at the demolitions.

John Nyaguti, a local trader, said the demolition was haphazardly done and must be condemned.

Nyaguti said Kenya Railways demolished structures which were six metres off the railway line.

He termed the demolitions as an act of economic sabotage and promised to move to the land and environment court alongside other aggrieved traders to challenge the demolition.

The railways corporation had within 24 hours lapsing on Monday demolished homes and shops in Kibos, Muhoroni, Koru, Lela and Otonglo areas.

At Otonglo, the recently launched construction of Otonglo market by Governor Anyang Nyong'o was not spared either.

The fence that was already erected was brought down as well as the store where cement and other building materials were kept.