Kenya: Mt Kenya Region County Assemblies to Pass BBI Bill on February 23

8 February 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wanjiru Macharia

Nakuru — Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has revealed that all County Assemblies in the Mt Kenya bloc will pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum Bill on February 23.

Speaking at Maombini PCEA Church in Subukia on Sunday, Kinyanjui said 24 Counties are expected to have approved the Bill before end of the month.

He said Nakuru County Assembly of Nakuru led by Speaker Joel Kairu will also pass BBI Bill on the same day.

Kinyanjui said more County Assemblies are set to pass the document after House sittings resume from a two-month-long recess.

The Governor called on the religious institutions to take their rightful role and lead on matters that would take the country forward.

He warned religious leaders against fence-sitting as politicians tire the country apart.

Kinyanjui urged parents and the religious institutions to guide the youth against being misused by politicians as the country heads to elections.

Area MP Samuel Gachobe called better public sensitization on the proposed law adding that people will make a prudent decision if they are informed.

