South Africa: Covid-19 Claims 110 More Lives

South Africa recorded 110 more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, which pushes the death toll to 46 290.

Of the latest fatalities, 28 occurred in the Western Cape, 23 in Gauteng, 20 each in the Free State and Mpumalanga, and 10 from KwaZulu-Natal.

Meanwhile, eight were in Eastern Cape and one in the Northern Cape.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

According to the latest statistics, the country reported 2 436 new infections, bringing the cumulative number of the novel Coronavirus cases identified in the country to 1 476 135.

"Our recoveries now stand at 1 360 204, representing a recovery rate of 92%," Mkhize said.

KwaZulu-Natal remains the worst affected province in terms of active cases, which currently stand at 24 054.

The province is followed by the Western Cape, with 11 303 patients who are currently infected; 8 211 in the Free State; 7 348 in the North West, and 7 227 in Gauteng.

The Northern Cape has 3 641 active cases, 2 897 in the Eastern Cape, 2 684 in Mpumalanga and 2 276 in Limpopo.

KwaZulu-Natal continues to rank second in terms of the number of laboratory-confirmed cases countrywide after Gauteng, while it is now the third-highest in terms of fatalities countrywide.

The information is based on the 8 495 811 tests conducted, 26 055 of which were recorded since the last report.

The World Health Organisation is reporting 105 394 301 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 302 302 deaths, to date.