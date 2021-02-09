South Africa Reassesses Its Vaccine Strategy - What You Need to Know

VIDEO: Covid-19 Vaccine Update from South African Minister Zweli Mkhize
8 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

After clinical trial data showed that one of the most readily available vaccines, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, did not work well against the 501Y.V2 mutation of the coronavirus, currently dominant throughout SA, the country had to restrategise on how to battle a virus that is fighting back.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says levels of immunity, vaccination coverage and the impact of the 501Y.V2 mutation of the coronavirus, first identified in South Africa, are some of the key factors they are studying to determine the likelihood and severity of a third wave of coronavirus infections in the country.

Apart from population behaviour and adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions such as the washing of hands, mask-wearing and social distancing; vaccination coverage, the NICD said, would play an important role.

"While there is considerable uncertainty regarding many of these parameters, another resurgence of SARS-CoV-2 is likely. Predicting the timing and scale of further resurgences is, however, difficult," the NICD said.

The co-chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, said on Sunday that South Africa was emerging from the second wave of infection with decreasing infection numbers across the board.

However, the country hit a major stumbling block...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
South Africa Pauses Roll-Out of Covid-19 Vaccine
Lockdown Eased As Covid-19 Vaccine Lands in South Africa
South Africa to Receive First Consignment of Covid-19 Vaccine
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Gets U.S. Thumbs Up for WTO Post
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.