Nigeria: Govt Seals Abuja Laboratory for Issuing Fake Covid-19 Results

The federal government has sealed an Abuja-based laboratory for issuing fake COVID-19 results to international travellers.

The Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, disclosed this at the weekly press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He said the development followed an investigation conducted by the government after a media report last year revealed underhand dealings of some laboratories issuing fake results.

The Cable had in an undercover story in December 2020 reported that for N25,000, travellers were getting fake COVID-19 test results.

Ihekweazu said based on that report, an investigation was conducted and the affected laboratory was sealed with the assistance of the Federal Capital Territory Authority.