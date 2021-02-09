Nigeria: Govt Seals Abuja Laboratory for Issuing Fake Covid-19 Results

9 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The federal government has sealed an Abuja-based laboratory for issuing fake COVID-19 results to international travellers.

The Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, disclosed this at the weekly press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He said the development followed an investigation conducted by the government after a media report last year revealed underhand dealings of some laboratories issuing fake results.

The Cable had in an undercover story in December 2020 reported that for N25,000, travellers were getting fake COVID-19 test results.

Ihekweazu said based on that report, an investigation was conducted and the affected laboratory was sealed with the assistance of the Federal Capital Territory Authority.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Gets U.S. Thumbs Up for WTO Post
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.