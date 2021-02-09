Kenya: MoH Posts 6.4% Covid-19 Positivity Rate, 7 Deaths in 24 Hours

Nairobi — The country's COVID-19 positivity rate was reported at 6.4 per cent on Monday after the health ministry announced 125 cases diagnosed from 1,953 samples tested within a period 24 hours.

In a daily update on the country's status, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe raised the country's cumulative cases documented since March 14 to 101,944.

The Health CS also noted that the country's death toll had risen to 1,786 after seven more patients succumbed to the virus over the same period.

The country's recovery toll rose to 84,473 after 112 patients were cleared.

Kagwe said 84 patients recovered under home-based care while 28 recovered from various health facilities countrywide.

The health ministry noted 39 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit,15 of whom were on ventilatory support and 20 on supplemental oxygen. 4 patients were under observation.

Another 13 patients were separately on supplementary oxygen, all of them in the general wards.

The new cases included fourteen foreigners and were distributed among 123 males and 76 females. The youngest is aged three and the oldest 90.