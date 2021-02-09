South Africa: Avon Justine Gives an Opportunity to Micro-Entrepreneurs That Will Reap the Benefits of the Growth of the Beauty and Personal Care Industry

Johannesburg — 8th JANUARY 2021, -/ Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) - ECONOMISTS and experts agree that entrepreneurship has the potential to stimulate economic growth and generate much-needed economic opportunities. The increasing digitisation of the economy has opened up unprecedented opportunities for aspiring micro-businesses to leverage the ubiquity of online platforms to market their businesses beyond their geographical confines.

As one of the leading beauty and personal care company, Avon Justine has been at the forefront of harnessing the entrepreneurial spirit of millions of women around the world and giving them the earnings opportunity for 135 years. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to stall economic growth, Avon Justine is once again allowing South Africans to find additional earning opportunities.

Many aspiring entrepreneurs are dissuaded from starting their business by the capital outlay required or the hassle that comes with starting a business. Avon Justine is aware of these challenges hence it makes it very easy for micro entrepreneurs to realise their own ambitions.

Mafahle Mareletse, Managing Director for Avon Turkey, Middle East & Africa, explains: "Avon Justine offers aspiring micro-entrepreneurs a compelling value proposition. Prospective micro-entrepreneurs can leverage off our strong, global brand and harness the company's ubiquitous digital platforms to market their business.

"Avon Justine has introduced a number of digital platforms to improve the earnings potential of its micro-entrepreneurs, such as the Avon and/or Justine ON app, the online digital stores, digital brochures and an ordering system using popular instant messaging services. In addition, we provide our brand ambassadors with the technical support and the tools to enable them to use the use these platforms optimally to market and seamlessly run their businesses," says Mareletse.

He points out that the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic impacted negatively on the economy's ability to generate much-needed growth and job opportunities.

"The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a severe blow to the South African economy, which was already in a technical recession even before the introduction of the nationwide lockdown in March last year.

"This pandemic has served to illustrate how vulnerable many South Africans are and amplified the importance of having multiple income streams. The direct selling industry offers a viable alternative to those who have been laid off and it has the potential to cushion the blow to employees whose salaries have been reduced," says Mareletse.

He adds: "Those who are fortunate enough to still be employed can use this earnings opportunity to supplement their income and their colleagues and co-workers can be their customers.

Mareletse adds that there is room for prospective Reps and Consultants to take advantage of an earnings opportunity presented by Avon Justine. The Direct Selling Association agrees and points out that the industry generates more than R9 billion in annual sales in South Africa.

"The likelihood of the high unemployment continuing is real, meaning that the prospects of employment for millions of people is very slim, particularly now with the advent of the new strain of Covid-19 which has been classified as more transmissible.

"Personal care products will always be in demand regardless of the economic environment. Aspiring micro-entrepreneurs can take comfort that they are part of an international brand that has 135 years of experience in the beauty industry," says Mareletse.

Avon was one of the first cosmetics companies to end animal testing nearly 30 years ago and has continued to push for positive change around the globe for three decades.

"By being part of the Avon Justine Family, our Reps can be confident that they are selling world-class products that offer immense value.

"Over and above this, they can also be proud that they are part of a global movement that harnesses the power of beauty and its brand to champion causes against gender-based violence and breast cancer across the countries it operates in," Mareletse concludes.

Distributed by Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) on behalf of Avon

ABOUT AVON

We are the company that has been doing beauty differently for over 130 years. Whether it's putting mascara on lashes and food on tables or fighting wrinkles with one hand and breast cancer with the other - our brand is built to empower you through beauty. So, whether you're a beauty queen or beauty boss, you have the power to carve out your place in the world and make them notice you.

ABOUT JUSTINE

In 1973 Justine was born with the launch of iconic Tissue Oil; formulated with a combination of efficacious natural oils to deliver superior skincare results. The success of this formula became the blueprint for Justine to expand its product line into products, the combination of science and nature to meet your unique skincare needs. We are proud to be in the business of beauty with our network of micro-entrepreneurs. Visit www.justine.co.za [1] for more information.

Avon WATCH ME NOW is a movement created to celebrate your rise. We are here to help you transform into the person you're meant to be. When you beat the odds, defy expectations, and fulfil your potential, we'll be right beside you cheering you on.

AVON GAVE WOMEN THE RIGHT TO EARN, BEFORE THEY HAD THE RIGHT TO VOTE.

We're the company that not only brings beauty to doors, but also opens them. The company that supports over 6 million independent micro-entrepreneurs in over 100 countries and over 50 million Beauty Representatives across 50 countries.

WE'VE BEEN ADVOCATING FOR WOMEN BEFORE IT WAS POPULAR.

We make job equality a priority with women making up 70% of our Global Research and Development roles and 60% of our local Distribution Centre team. Our employer value proposition has once again been affirmed after the Top Employers Institute conferred the company with the much-sought after Top Employer 2020 award.

WE DON'T CUT QUALITY. WE CUT OUT THE MIDDLE MAN.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Company Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We're able to sell quality products at affordable prices, because we don't use retail space. Instead our Beauty Representatives bring you your favourite beauty items. So every time you buy an Avon product, you shop to empower a Beauty Representative and in turn impact lives.

WE WALK THE TALK.

As the biggest global supporter of Breast Cancer Awareness, we've donated over R20 million to raise breast cancer awareness. Our commitment is to reach 100 million women every year to ensure every woman knows the risks, signs and how and when to take action. We are also the organiser of the iThemba Walkathon - one of the world's largest breast cancer awareness walks.

WE COVER BLEMISHES. NOT BRUISES.

Avon has been supporting women for 130 years, it is part of our DNA, which is why we are committed to putting an end to domestic violence against women.

R29 million raised to educate women on domestic violence.

R7 million to stop gender based violence.

About Direct Selling

Direct selling is the marketing and selling of products directly to customers away from a fixed retail location. Direct selling can be conducted one-on-one, in a group or party format or online. At Avon Justine, the "direct" part of direct selling also refers to the personal component of this sales channel; it's about building relationships with people and offering them a high level of service and personal attention.