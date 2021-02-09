Liberia: Supreme Court Upholds Lower Court Verdict On Brownie Samukai

Monrovia — The Supreme Court of Liberia has affirmed the verdict of the lower court convicting Lofa County Senator-elect, Brownie Samukai, and others to two years imprisonment or the restitution of US$1.4 million.

This ruling now plunges Lofa County into a constitutional crisis as there is no law that stops an elected person taking office once his/her victory is affirmed.

The same Supreme Court is expected to hear an appeal from the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) after both the National Elections Commission (NEC) hearing officer and the Board of Commissioners affirmed and reaffirmed, respectively, Mr. Samukai's victory in the December 8 Special Senatorial election.

Such embarrassing verdict has the propensity to dampen the enthusiasm that has engulfed his victory sitting as a Senator, diminish his spirit of serving the people of Lofa.