Uganda: Behind DGF's Suspension

Kampala — On Feb, 03 the country woke up to the news that had President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni ordered the Ministry of Finance to suspend all activities of the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF) for financing subversive activities in Uganda.

DGF was launched in 2011 by Denmark, Sweden, Ireland, Austria, Norway, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the European Union as a five-year program to support government and non-governmental groups working to promote human rights, deepen democracy and improve accountability. Renewed in 2018 and domiciled within the Danish embassy, the fund says it wants to see a country "where citizens are empowered to engage in democratic governance and the state upholds citizens' rights."

The fund, which has operated in Uganda with the full knowledge of relevant authorities, has supported groups ranging from rights watchdogs to anti-corruption agencies, and even journalists doing investigative work have received funding. Ugandan Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda has praised the work accomplished through the fund.

But in a letter dated Jan.02 Museveni says: "The foreign mission and its co-founders have been given free rein by the Ministry of Finance to choose which activity, entities and amounts to finance without the knowledge or consent of the Government. A big percentage of these funds have been used to finance activities and organisations designed to subvert Government under the guise of improving governance".

In the letter, Museveni says the Ministry of Finance under the hand of the Permanent Secretary, irregularly and unilaterally authorized a £100 million fund, known as the Democratic Governance Facility, to be operated exclusively by a foreign mission in Uganda.

He says unlike prior grant arrangements like the Democratic Governance and Accountability project in which there was transparency and representations the Government of "Uganda has no say or oversight on how the Democratic Governance Facility is administered in Uganda."

He asked the Minister of Finance Matia Kasaija, to explain how and why the Permanent Secretary, Keith Muhakanizi, authorized the operations of DGF without the involvement of cabinet and tasked the Inspectorate of Government, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and the Statehouse Anti-Corruption Unit to investigate Muhakanizi and other government officials over possible subversion, corruption and or criminal negligence.

"I have also established that last year, the Ministry of Finance made a belated and feeble attempt to get a Government Representative on the Board of this fund which would have been of little consequence anyway. However, you were quickly an arrogantly rebuffed by the foreign mission because apparently as you were reminded by that foreign mission, the exclusive management of the fund lies with them and oversight is by the foreign co-founders, exclusively," Museveni said.

"I am therefore directing you to immediately, suspend the activities of this fund, until the cabinet has fully reviewed this matter and a new governance structure in which the elected representatives of the people of Uganda have appropriate oversight, has been put in place and approved by me," he added.

The latest development comes on the backdrop of comments by the President throughout his campaigns that some sections of the opposition are funded by foreigners to destabilise Uganda for their own selfish interests.

Referring to them as fools, Museveni said most of them think he does not know them yet he is well aware of their activities.

"They found our children (youths) here and asked them to cause chaos in Uganda just like they did in Libya, Sudan and Zimbabwe not knowing we are a different cup of tea. Those people lit fire on roads not knowing they were spoiling our tarmac,"Museveni said during a campaign meeting in Hoima on December 19, 2020.

"They tried to disrupt Kampala and the army came in. They thought it was going to be like other countries but the army gave them the medicine they wanted."

Godber Tumushabe the Associate Director at the Great Lakes Institute for Strategic Studies (GLISS) says that there is more to this because there is no way the president has no knowledge of the things he raised in the letter.

He says that the government has always been uncomfortable with NGOs working on governance issues, working on issues to do with human rights promotion and issues of accountability.

"This has always been an area of contention and as this regime has become more autocratic, these contentions have become more apparent," he says, "The problem is that this regime has made a decision to disrupt every form of civic activity. NGOs are the biggest threats to the government," he says.

"The posture has always been the same. It is the magnitude and manifestations that has changed," he adds.

In 2019, more than 12,000 civil society organisations were told they would no longer operate in Uganda. Observers said the move was the beginning of a purge of NGO activities in the country.

This followed the government's review of the number of officially registered NGOs in Uganda. Only 2,118 were given the green light to operate in the country.

Sylvia Namubiru Mukasa, the Chief Executive Officer Legal Aid Service Providers Network (LASPNET), also says that these allegations and attacks on NGOs have no basis just that the government has grown paranoid concerning NGOs.

"If I have a case, you take me court and the courts of law make a decision not you taking the law in your own hands. The government telling CSOs and NGOs to follow the law are the ones breaking it," Namubiru says.

"You can't just suspend me, freeze my accounts. I should be investigated, arraigned and have an ongoing investigation," she adds.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Namubiru says that the government is using excessive regulatory force on activities of CSOs which is shrinking their operations because of the deteriorating government environment.

"Before you know it, there will be no civil society sector," she says adding that the space of the civil societies has been shrinking and now it is getting closed because they have now gone for the donor"

"They have now brought the development partner into this. The donor is giving us resources which are employing the people, reducing the vulnerability to poverty, government is getting revenue, supporting state actors, but because someone thinks DGF funds some CSO that is in bad books of government, there is subversion," she adds.

Peter Wandera the Executive Director of Transparency International Uganda says this is all happening because government thinks NGOs are going overboard with their work.

"We are partners with the government but sometimes we disagree and it creates conflict. Like when we point out bad governance, non respect of human rights, government thinks we are fighting them but we are just principled. We can't let injustices pass," he says.

Tumushabe adds that the regime has become more autocratic and that is why it is focusing more on attacking institutions of citizenship.

"They try to co-opt them and when they fail, they try to buy them and when that fails, they attack them and that is how dictatorship starts," he says.