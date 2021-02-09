Ghana: There Is No Sufficient Proof That Hydrogen Peroxide Can Prevent Covid-19 - - GMA Has Warned

8 February 2021
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Juliet Etefe And Osei Owusu Amankwah

Hydrogen Peroxide has not been approved by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) (Ghana), Ghana Health Service (GHS), Ministry of Health (MOH), World Health Organization (WHO) or any other reputable international drug or health regulatory body for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

This was contained in a press release signed by the President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Frank Ankobea.

According to the release, the attention of the GMA has been drawn to recent media publications on the use of hydrogen peroxide to prevent COVID-19, which has led to shortage of the product at pharmacy outlets in the country.

It added that there have been some published observational studies both within Ghana and abroad that suggests that Hydrogen Peroxide "may be used" for the prevention of COVID-19.

"However, these do not constitute sufficient proof that it will work in human populations to prevent or treat COVID-19 at this present moment," it said.

Given the above, the GMA has warned the general public to handle the product as any other medicinal product, adding that misuse of it could lead to serious physical and undesirable medical consequences.

"The public is also advised to consult appropriate health professionals (prescribers) before they purchase such products," it added.

The GMA urged the public to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols to contain the spread of the virus, it said.

