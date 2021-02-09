Sierra Leone: New Presidential Appointees Take Oath of Office, Assure of Their Commitment to Serving the Nation and Citizens

8 February 2021
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

State House, Freetown, Monday 8 February 2021 - In the presence of His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, a set of newly appointed public servants recently approved by parliament has subscribed to the oath of office as required by law.

Dr Turad Senesie is new Minister of Lands and Housing, Rev. Dr Jonathan Titus Williams is the Deputy Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Dr Sao-Kpato Hannah Isata Max-Kyne is now the Commissioner for the National Commission for Social Action, NaCSA and Mr Jimmy Batilo Songa is her deputy.

Dr Sao-Kpato Hannah Isata Max-Kyne is now the Commissioner for NaCSA

Dr Senessie, on behalf of the new appointees, described their appointments as landmark moments for them because they had been called upon to serve the people of Sierra Leone.

He assured President Bio that they would be focused and would take the responsibilities very seriously, adding: "We want to thank you, Your Excellency, for the trust you have bestowed on us among many others you could have chosen."

In his brief remarks the President congratulated his new staff and encouraged them to work assiduously because his government had promised the people and must deliver.

Dr Turad Senesie is the new Minister of Lands and Housing

"We have to deliver. No excuses. We have to deliver, not only because we have promised but also because it is the only way to move this country forward," he noted.

He also admonished them that the government's vision and mission was quite clear and that he was certain they would play their part and bring development even though they had a daunting task.

