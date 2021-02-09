Rwandans in Zimbabwe, Botswana Celebrate Heroes Day

HARARE- Rwandans in Zimbabwe and Botswana, for the first time, on Sunday, February 7, participated in activities to celebrate the Rwanda national Heroes Day, in an event that was held virtually.

The event was held a week after the national level celebrations for the day, which took place on February 1.

Discussions to mark the National Heroes Day focused on the national theme, "Our heroism our dignity"

During the event, Rwanda's ambassador to Zimbabwe, James Musoni, thanked the Rwandan community for honoring one of the country's important days that conveys core values as the backbone that portrayed solidarity, unity and patriotism to inspire acts of heroism aimed at building a better and secure Rwanda.

Musoni, who is also accredited to Botswana, reminded participants that the peace, security and development being enjoyed in the country was a result of selflessness, sacrifices, bravery and patriotism by Rwandan heroes that were being celebrated.

"Rwandans, wherever they are, must promote unity and project the good image of the country abroad and keep Rwanda at heart," Ambassador Musoni said.

The guest speaker at the event was Edouard Bamporiki, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth and Culture.

In his remarks, Minister Bamporiki elaborated the background of heroism in the context of the Rwandan culture, emphasizing the role of the Rwandan community abroad in promoting heroism as a culture that brands and dignifies all Rwandans.

"Putting Rwanda first in everyday life gives us strength to habitually promote heroism," Bamporiki said.

Rwandan community leaders, who participated in the celebrations, thanked the Embassy for linking them together and coordinating the celebration of this honorary event.

They committed to strengthen the partnership of the two communities aimed at promoting the image of their country and contributing to its development.

Musoni requested the participants to underline the Rwandan core values as the key pillars that dignify and brands them as good citizens in the countries sheltering them.

He reminded the youth, the majority of them who are undertaking studies and doing businesses, that they have a big role in preserving and sustaining national achievements.