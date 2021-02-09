Rwanda: New Rwanda-Qatar Taxation Pact Will Bolster Economic Ties - Rwandan Envoy

8 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Rwanda and Qatar on Monday, February 8, signed a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) that intends to deepen economic cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement clarifies the taxing rights of contracting states on all forms of income flows arising from business activities, and avoids the double taxation of such income.

The treaty applies to individuals who are residents in the contracting states.

Speaking exclusively to The New Times about what the country will benefit from the pact, Francois Nkulikiyimfura, Ambassador of Rwanda to the State of Qatar said that it is a stepping stone to existing economic cooperation between the two countries.

"The DTA Agreement will allow to further develop economic relationship with Qatar, boost trade and investment flows between the two countries, and facilitate outbound investment by residents of both countries," he told The New Times on Monday.

Besides the transfer of skills and technology between two countries that is likely to increase due to the latest development, according to Nkulikiyimfura, going forward, the treaty will also cement cooperation in tax matters.

"The agreement will ensure an effective and appropriate collection of taxes on income and prevent any fiscal evasion by sharing tax information with Qatar," he noted.

So far, Rwanda has signed double tax avoidance treaties with 12 countries around the world, and there are five others under negotiations.

The latest DTAA with the Gulf State will become effective once ratified by both countries.

Following Monday's signing ceremony, concerned ministries of both countries will present a detailed document of the agreement to their cabinet for approval and then to the parliament for review, a step after which the agreement will come into force.

Existing cooperation between Rwanda and Qatar

The two countries currently cooperate in matters related to diplomacy, aviation, politics, agriculture, technology, mining, transport, and tourism among others.

The relations between Rwanda and Qatar has been among others enhanced by the exchange of visits between President Paul Kagame and His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad.

Following Kagame's visit to the Gulf State in 2018, the Emir of Qatar visited Rwanda in April 2019, and the two countries signed four bilateral agreements covering culture, sports, tourism, and business events.

Months later, Rwanda opened its Embassy in Qatar and so did the latter.

