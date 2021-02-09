Tunisia: Bizerte-Covid-19 - Five Fatalities, 82 More Cases of Infection

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Bizerte recorded 5 deaths from the Coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths related to the pandemic in the region to 333, said Regional Director of Health, Jamel Eddine Saidani.

The region also recorded over the last 48 hours, 82 more cases of infection, bringing to 6,275 the total number of positive cases detected since the outbreak of the pandemic, including 5,616 cures, added the same source.

In this context, a remote training session on vaccination against COVID-19 will be held Tuesday for the benefit of medical and paramedical staff who will head the regional and local vaccination centres against the Coronavirus, to be soon operational, Saidani said.