Tunisia: Situation At Tunisian-Libyan Borders 'Marks Change for Better' (Bartagi)

8 February 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The situation at the Tunisian-Libyan borders "is marking a change for the better," thanks to attempts at appeasement and dialogue between the various Libyan stakeholders, said Minister of National Defence Brahim Bartagi.

The security situation in Libya will gradually improve, which will have a positive impact on the situation at Tunisia's borders with Libya, he told reporters Monday after a closed session before the parliamentary Security and Defense Committee.

The session focused on the security situation on the Tunisian-Libyan borders.

MPs, members of the committee, underscored the need to ensure security along the borders between Tunisia and Libya, said Bartagi.

The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum elected, on Friday, February 5, in Geneva, Switzerland, the list led by Mohammed Younes Menfi, to the presidency of the Presidential Council. It therefore provided Libya with a new unified provisional executive responsible for overseeing the transition until the general elections on December 24.

The winning list received 39 votes out of 73. It is composed of: Mohammad Younes Menfi, President of the Presidency Council; Mossa Al-Koni and Abdallah Hussein Al-Lafi, members of the Presidency Council; and Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah, Prime Minister-designate.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Gets U.S. Thumbs Up for WTO Post
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.