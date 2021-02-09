Tunisia: Situation At Tunisian-Libyan Borders 'Marks Change for Better' (Bartagi)

Tunis/Tunisia — The situation at the Tunisian-Libyan borders "is marking a change for the better," thanks to attempts at appeasement and dialogue between the various Libyan stakeholders, said Minister of National Defence Brahim Bartagi.

The security situation in Libya will gradually improve, which will have a positive impact on the situation at Tunisia's borders with Libya, he told reporters Monday after a closed session before the parliamentary Security and Defense Committee.

The session focused on the security situation on the Tunisian-Libyan borders.

MPs, members of the committee, underscored the need to ensure security along the borders between Tunisia and Libya, said Bartagi.

The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum elected, on Friday, February 5, in Geneva, Switzerland, the list led by Mohammed Younes Menfi, to the presidency of the Presidential Council. It therefore provided Libya with a new unified provisional executive responsible for overseeing the transition until the general elections on December 24.

The winning list received 39 votes out of 73. It is composed of: Mohammad Younes Menfi, President of the Presidency Council; Mossa Al-Koni and Abdallah Hussein Al-Lafi, members of the Presidency Council; and Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah, Prime Minister-designate.