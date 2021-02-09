Tunisia: Covid-19 - One Death and 31 New Cases of Infection in Ben Arous

8 February 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Ben Arous, on Monday, recorded one death from coronavirus, taking the overall fatality numbers to 346, since the pandemic spread, the local coronavirus impact monitoring committee said.

The governorate also saw 31 more infections, bringing to 9030 the total number of positive cases detected in the governorate since March 2020.

On the other hand, 56 people have recovered from the disease, taking recoveries to 8314.

Active cases are 370, including 40 admitted to the regional hospital El Yasminet and 232 housed at the health quarantine centre in Borj Cedria.

The rest of the patients are staying at the Monastir COVID centre or observing mandatory quarantine.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

