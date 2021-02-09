Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Bizerte recorded 5 deaths from the Coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths related to the pandemic in the region to 333, said Regional Director of Health, Jamel Eddine Saidani. The region also recorded over the...
Top Headlines: Tunisia
- Tunisia: Al Bawsala Points to Vote Without Quorum On Closed Session of Parliamentary Defence Committee Meeting
- Tunisia: Bizerte-Covid-19 - Five Fatalities, 82 More Cases of Infection
- Tunisia: Covid-19 - One Death and 31 New Cases of Infection in Ben Arous
- Tunisia: International Companies Willing to Build Sfax Metro, Under Partnership (Minister)
- Tunisia: No Political Decision Behind Closure of Tabarka-Ain Draham Airport (Chakchouk)
- Tunisia: Tunisia-U.S. Cooperation Programme for Tunisian Educators Launches
- Tunisia: El Ghriba Pilgrimage Set for April 25-May 2, Depending On Health Situation (Perez Trabelsi)
- Tunisia: Situation At Tunisian-Libyan Borders 'Marks Change for Better' (Bartagi)
- Tunisia: Sakiet Sidi Youssef Events - Parliament Takes Part in Video Conference Meeting
- Tunisia: Awareness Campaign to Fight Against Digital Violence Against Women in Tunisia From February 9 to 19 (Credif)
- Tunisia: Bizerte-Covid-19 - Five Fatalities, 82 More Cases of Infection
- Rwanda: Basketball - Rwanda to Face Egypt, Tunisia in Warm-Up Matches
- Tunisia: 1,064 More Covid-19 Infections and 63 Deaths Recorded On February 5
- Tunisia: Police Use Violent Tactics to Quash Protests
- Tunisia: PM Meets With Union of Internal Security Forces Delegation
- Tunisia: Mechichi Says Sent Correspondence to Presidency to Set Date for Swearing in