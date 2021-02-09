South Africa: Covid-19 - Lowest New Cases Recorded Since November

9 February 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Coronavirus infections continue to decrease in South Africa, with the country reporting 1 379 new cases in the last 24 hours -- the lowest since November 2020.

The number of new infections reported on Monday, which represents a 9% positivity rate, pushes the tally to 1 477 511 accumulative cases.

Meanwhile, a further 183 people lost their lives to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 46 473 to date.

Of the recent deaths, 45 occurred in Gauteng, 30 in the Western Cape, 27 in the Eastern Cape, 24 in the Free State, 21 in Mpumalanga, 19 in the North West and 12 in Limpopo.

The Northern Cape is the only province that recorded a single-digit daily death toll from COVID-19, after two people succumbed to the respiratory disease.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

Meanwhile, the country is also seeing a decline in active actives, now standing at 67 091, with four provinces that are mostly affected.

KwaZulu-Natal is presently home to 23 008 peope who are currently infected; 11 141 in the Western Cape; 8 229 in the Free State, and 7 025 in the North West.

The Health Department said 1 363 947 people have recovered from COVID-19, representing a recovery rate of 92%.

With the 15 599 new tests performed since the last report, there are now 8 511 410 tests performed to date.

Globally, the World Health Organisation has reported 105 805 951 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 312 278 deaths.

