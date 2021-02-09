Liberia: 'No One Person Can Take LP in One Direction'

-LP spokesman

Liberty Part's Vice Chair for Press and Public Affairs, Mr. Daniel Sando has rubbished speculations that the ascendency of Musa Bility to the chairmanship of the party is a tradeoff.

Speaking to this paper Monday February 8, Mr. Sando said "no one person can take the party in one direction." He argued, saying, for that to happen it has to meet the consensus of the hierarchy of the party.

His response comes amidst growing speculation that Bility as a chairman of the Liberty Party could withdraw the party from the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) to join hands with the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Already there have been calls from some individuals calling themselves founding members of the party led by former Deputy Information Minister Isaac Jackson, who was once expelled from the party for the immediate resignation of Bility as chairman.

On Friday February 5, Jackson and others released a statement signed by bothArunaFallah, the Founding Chairman and Bishop J. LemuelGbadyu, Founding Co-Chairman of the Friends of Brumskine and Founding Executive members of Liberty Party asking for the immediate resignation of Bility who has been under fire since his election as chairman of the party.

The Leadership of the Friends of Brumskine (FOB), and Founding Executive Members of Liberty Party have described the outcome of the just-ended Liberty Party Special Convention as undemocratic and a total letdown for Liberia's fight against corruption, the release said.

The FOB Leaders noted that the decision to allow Mr. Musa Bility ascend to the chairmanship of the Liberty Party considering his myriad involvement in corruption scandals locally and internationally, speaks to the leadership malaise that currently pervades the party.

In their statement they further argued that the pre-packaged nature of the activities leading to the Party's Special Convention which elected Bilitywas not only inimical to the tenets of internal democracy but dishonored the venerated memory of Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, who took personal risk in his quest for good governance and a corruption free Liberia.

On Monday, report circulating on social media said former Margibi County Senator Clarice Jah had been appointed acting Chairman of the party replacing Mr. Bility. But Mr. Sando, who declined to give any credence to Isaac Jackson and his group explained that all of those are conspiracy theories to undermine the chairmanship of Bility.

"The party doesn't want to give Isaac Jackson and others credence," he noted, adding "The Chairman (Bility) does not want to dignify it." Sando noted that the new LP leadership is leading the party into the CPP and that Bility is committed to the party.

He pointed out that Bility is a businessman who could use his money for his business but because of the love he has for the party he has decided to come and lead it.