Liberia: Another By-Election in Bong

The National Elections Commission, (NEC) says it has received a notification from the Honorable House of Representatives for a vacancy in the 54th National Legislature. A release from the NEC today Monday, 8 February 2021 says the communication from the House of Representatives was received on Thursday, 4 February 2021.

According to the NEC, the communication from the House of Representative informs the Commission that the vacancy is created as the result of the Election to the Liberian Senate of Bong County district number two Representative Prince K. Moye.

The NEC release quotes the letter of the House of Representatives signed by Chief Clerk Mildred N. Sayon as authorizing the NEC to work out the necessary modalities and mechanisms for the holding of a by Election in Bong County.

Article 37 of the Liberian Constitution says, in the event of a vacancy in the legislature caused by death, resignation, expulsion or otherwise, the presiding officer shall within 30 days notify the NEC thereof. The NEC shall not later than 90 days thereafter cause a by-election to be held; provided where such vacancy occurs within 90 days prior to the holding of general elections, the filling of the vacancy shall await the holding of such elections.

According to the letter from the House of Representatives, the National Elections Commission is requested therefore to work out the necessary modalities and mechanisms for the holding of a by-election within 90 days to fill the vacancy.