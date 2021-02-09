Namibia: Coetzee, Looser Do the Double

DRIKUS Coetzee finally won the National Road Race title, while Vera Looser won it for the seventh year in a row at the Nedbank National Cycling Championships on Sunday.

In the process both also completed the double after winning the national time trial titles on Friday.

In the road race on Sunday, Coetzee attacked with about 30km to go and steadily opened up a gap to win the title by more than a minute and a half over the chasing pack.

Coetzee completed the 150km route in three hours 38 minutes 57 seconds, while Alex Miller led in the chasing pack in 3:40:35, followed by Tristan de Lange, Hugo Hahn and Ingram Cuff.

Coetzee had been a regular road race podium finisher in recent years, finishing behind the likes of Dan Craven, Alex Miller, Martin Freyer and Till Drobisch, but he had never won the title before, and was clearly relieved to have finally clinched it.

Ït's a great feeling after I broke my collarbone in December, to be able to come back and win the National Road Race Championships. It's been four years that I've been trying to do the double, I managed to win the time trial for four consecutive years, and I'm extremely proud to be representing Namibia now with the national jersey on my shoulders. It's a massive relief and I'm just over the moon," he said.

Coetzee added that his victory in the time trial on Friday contributed to his success.

"The route suited me 100%. I was lucky to have strong guys going right from the start, so I could control them and make them a bit tired. When we caught the breakaway group, we were playing a bit of cat and mouse which was a bit frustrating, but I managed to remain patient.

Över the last 30km I took my chance and went full out. I knew that I could come back in the wind by myself after the confidence booster of winning the time trial on Friday," he said.

"I'd like to dedicate this win to the Janine and Suzelle Davin Trust - they've been my sponsors for ten years, so I'm extremely proud to pull it off for them, and my other sponsors as well. I'd just like to thank them for their dedication and commitment towards me and now finally we have the Namibian jersey," he added.

Looser once again dominated the women's road race, winning the title for the seventh year in a row, but received stiff resistance from Namibia's leading elite women riders.

Looser completed the 116km race in 3:20:51, followed by Gabriela Raith in 3:21:07 and Risa Dreyer in 3:21:11.

Afterwards, Looser said it was an exciting race.

"It was actually quite exciting this year, we had quite a few ladies at the starting line which makes the racing more exciting and not so lonely and they all had quite a good standard so I think it was the first time in many years that we were actually four girls coming together to the finish line.

Ön the second last lap I pushed up the tempo on the climb and got away with Gaby Raith and we actually had quite a nice gap. But then Courtney (Liebenberg) and Risa (Dreyer) came back to us, so on the last lap it was the four of us, and I just attacked early on the final climb," she said.

She, however, could not say if she will be back next year.

"I don't know, I still enjoy my cycling and I've been in the cycling community for quite a long time, but living in Switzerland, it's always quite a mission coming to Namibia - I never say it's the last time, but we will see."

The other prize winners in the various age group categories were as follows:

Men u23: 1. Alex Miller, 2. Hugo Hahn, 3. Tuhafeni Hamundjebo.

Women u23: 1. Olivia Shililifa, 2. Ashanti Auchas.

Junior men: 1. Bergran Jensen, 2. Ethan LÉstrange, 3. Simon Johannes.

Junior women: 1. Monique du Plessis, 2. Hilda-Marie Olivier, 3. Lene du Plessis.

Sub-veteran men: 1 Jurgen Sander, 2. Christo Swartz, 3. Christiaan Bean.

Sub-veteran women: 1. Nicola Fester, 2. Jean Marie Mostert, 3. Binette Klein.

Veteran men: 1. Cobus Smit, 2. Jacques Celliers, 3. Pierre Knoetze.

Veteran women: 1. Anneke Steenkamp, 2. Irene Steyn, 3. Adele de la Rey.

Master men: 1. Greg Chase, 2. Tiaan Nel, 3. Heiko von Ludwiger.

Master women: 1. Anri Parker.

Grand master men: 1. Hartmut Ruppel.

Grand master women: 1. Berrit Graf.

U16 boys: 1. Daniel Hahn, 2. Adrian Key, 3. Kevin Lowe.

U16 girls: 1. Lotte Beulker, 2. Laura Engling, 3. Danika Wiese.

U14 boys: 1. Roger Suren, 2. Nathan Chase, 3. Marco Thiel.

U14 girls: 1. Delsia Janse van Vuuren, 2. Rosemarie Thiel, 3. Kylie Dickerson.

U12 boys: 1. Mike Baartman, 2. Teodor Janse van Vuuren.

U12 girls: 1. Nicole Suren, 2. Anne Cramer.

U10 boys: 1. Micah Chase, 2. Luke Coomer, 3. JP Lambert.

The complete results are attached.

Documents

National Road Race results