South Africa: Premier Sihle Zikalala On King Goodwill's Health Challenges

press release

Statement by Kwazulu-Natal Premier Hon. Mr Sihle Zikalala on King Goodwill's health challenges: "it is our turn to pray for the king, our guiding light"

Kwazulu-Natal Premier Mr Sihle Zikalala has noted a statement from the Zulu Royal Household, concerning the current health challenges faced by His Majesty, King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The Premier, on behalf of the people of KwaZulu-Natal, wishes His Majesty a speedy recovery.

Commenting on the King's hospitalisation, Premier Zikalala said: "We are concerned by His Majesty's ill health. His majesty occupies a special place in our society. His leadership qualities, stature, as well as what he represents in our society cannot be rivalled. He has consistently been our father figure, our guiding light, and an unshakeable pillar of strength at various states of our tumultuous history as a nation - including during times of fear and uncertainty about our future.

"He has always been virtuous, putting the interests of the people first. It is now our turn to pray for his recovery and good health. At this point, the nation needs his wisdom and the steady hand of his exemplary leadership more than ever before.

"We wish to assure the King and the entire Royal Household that our thoughts and prayers are with them, and we wish our beloved monarch maximum strength as he continues to fight to overcome the challenges of ill health."