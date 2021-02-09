Liberia: K-Net to Install Cellular Tower in Dweken, E-Learning Platform in Grand Kru County

GRAND KRU-Deputy Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa has disclosed that during his recent visit to Ghana, he had initiated negotiations with K-net for the installation of a first cellular communications tower in Dweken -- a town comprising of about 4,500 residents.

The visit of the Grand Kru County District two Representative at K-net in Accra, Ghana; is aimed to fulfill another promise for the populated and unreserved town of Dweken to be connected with the rest of the country and the world having successfully fulfilled his first promise over the connection of the people of Forpoh, Parluken to have access to communication for the first time over 36 years.

The site selection of the Universal Access Tower was through the lobbying efforts of the Grand Kru County District #2 lawmaker as part of representation and oversight, two of the cardinal duties of a Representative.

The installation of the tower cut the hearts of residents in Forpoh-Paluken for Rep. Koffa despite accumulating very low votes in that part of the district during the 2017 election.

However, making the disclosure on his Facebook on Monday, Deputy Speaker Koffa said his visit to Ghana, was of vital importance as he wanted to further understand the technology and for (cellular) extension to Dweken and other counties as per the agenda of the CDC lead government, emphasizing that technology is a key pillar of the Pro poor agenda.

According to the Deputy Speaker, K-net technology will also afford e-learning capabilities for rural schools across in an effort to address educational challenges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The technology will also afford e-learning capabilities for rural schools to address educational challenges and will be discussed at the Grand Kru education summit scheduled for Easter Break," he noted.

Meanwhile, K-net is the contractor on the UAF pilot program that is currently providing rural telephone site to unreserved areas in Liberia and other countries.

K-NET is the leading provider of business-grade network solutions throughout West and Central Africa. K-NET is the leading provider of business-grade network solutions throughout West and Central Africa.

K-NET specializes in Connectivity Solutions on a Unified IP Communications Platform and delivering cutting edge services to today's and tomorrow's businesses dependent on Communications Infrastructure. These services include amongst others Data & Managed Networks, Internet Connectivity, K-NET Hosted Private Networks, IP Telephony, Hosting and Co-location, I.T. outsourcing, Turnkey Solutions and a host of others.