Nigeria: Violence Looms As Youth Plan #DefendLagos Rally to Counter #OccupyLekkiTollGate

Protesters at an #EndSARS protest in Lagos in mid-October, 2020.

The plan to #OccupyLekkiTollGate came barely a day after the controversial ruling of the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry to reopen the Lekki Tollgate.

To counter the planned February 13 #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest at the tollgate plaza, some youth have announced a #DefendLagos rally to hold at the same venue.

The panel, headed by Doris Okuwobi, a retired judge, on Saturday ruled in favour of the Lekki Concession Company, LCC, to repossess the toll plaza for repairs and insurance claims.

The ruling was supported by five members out of the nine-man panel, with four other members, including Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and the youth representatives dissenting to the ruling.

Despite the dissenting ruling, the Lekki Toll Plaza has been handed over to LCC for reopening.

The tollgate has not been operational since October 20, 2020, when armed soldiers opened fire on unarmed protesters, killing some and injuring several others.

In addition to the #DefendLagos hashtag on social media, the youth are also trending #DemNoBornYourPapaWell, a threat to protesters to stay away from the toll plaza.

"Let us protect what the destroyers left behind while we rebuild Lagos. Join the 'defend Lagos' rally at the Lekki toll plaza," read the #DefendLagos banner shared on various social media platforms.

The banner also has pictures of facilities destroyed during the violence that followed the #EndSARS protest in the state.

Prior to the October 20 shooting at the tollgate, armed police officers fired tear gas canisters on residents protesting the tolling of the expressway, in 2011, after the toll gate was constructed. One person died on that day.

See tweets of the planned protest on Saturday below:

Show your love for our Lagos. Get your friends and your neighbors to be there. Join The Defend Lagos Rally at the Lekki Toll Plaza on the 13th of February. We will not cede our city to criminals and insurrectionists. Lagos is our Pride.#defendlagos #DemNoBornYourPapaWell pic.twitter.com/NdRE77zHet

- Olusoga Owoeye (@olusogaowoeye) February 8, 2021

The real Lagosians have stand up to defend their state against those IPOB nomads. Gladly, there're newly built correctional facilities coming on stream, it's meant for idiots like them. #DefendLagos

- Micheal Akanji  (@mickiebrownkie) February 8, 2021

Defend Lagos Rally

Date: Sat, 13 February 2021

Venue: Lekki Toll Plaza#DefendLagos pic.twitter.com/1Yi5Z0b6O6

- Theresa Tekenah (@TheresaTekenah) February 8, 2021

I LOVE this. Thank you Lagosians. Defend Lagos and don't let haters or destroyers destroy your beautiful city. #DefendLagos https://t.co/DyoUJVm5vO

- Gloria Adagbon (@gloria_adagbon) February 8, 2021

As we #DefendLagos

Remember we are still in business.

Remain blessed and stay safe#tuesdaymotivations

- Listo Fabrics® (@Listofabrics) February 9, 2021

#DefendLagos is much expected. It's a form of distraction. These are the people who will still endorse Buhari if possible for 3rd time. I sha knw #DemNoBornYourPapaWell to do rubbish on the very day we are going to #OccupyLekkiTollGate in demanding justices for our loved ones.

- Ewatee (@Ewajesutomilola) February 9, 2021

Defend Lagos Rally

Date: Sat, 13 February 2021

Venue: Lekki Toll Plaza#DefendLagos if they want to destroy it. pic.twitter.com/27eJVxnR3q

- CBN Gov Akinsola Ak🇳🇬 (@cbngov_akin1) February 9, 2021

It remains a life-defining event for most of us that stood gallantly during the last #EndSARS protest, but as much as we demand justice for the victims of the #LekkiMassaccre. I won't support another #OccupyLekkiTollGate, we must #DefendLagos at all cost. pic.twitter.com/Tp8SI5U38G

- COMRADE KIKIOWO AYOADE 🇳🇬 (@kikiowo_ayoade) February 9, 2021

I said this some days ago, that is what will be happening again with these hashtags #OccupyLekkiTollGate, #DemNoBornYourPapaWell and #DefendLagos, we build nation with oneness not division https://t.co/Urii9xTW0d

- EkitiGrandson⌚ (@De_light_2) February 9, 2021

✊🏽We will not cede out city to criminals and insurrectionists. Lagos is our home, Nigeria is our pride. We're taking back our city not only by aluta but also by flooding it with the light of the gospel and incessant prayer. #DefendLagos #NoToInsurgency pic.twitter.com/1uYvfT28IK

- Oludotun Oluwamayowa Paul✨ (@olumayor_paul) February 9, 2021

#DefendLagos

Lagos is our home we must defend it at all cost.

Enough is enough

- MACHALA002 (@kayleedman) February 9, 2021

It is now clear that the EndSARs was not about the police,it was a dangerous political agenda by the PDP/IPOB alliance to destroy Lagos and put the SW in danger. The decision to re-open Lekki was 5-4. Only terrorists threaten government #defendLagos #DemNoBornYourPapaWell

- Olusoga Owoeye (@olusogaowoeye) February 9, 2021

D job to #DefendLagos is supposed to be that of the security agencies to ensure protest is peaceful.

Now we have#OccupyLekkiTollGate Vs #DefendLagos

Can the security agencies that will be sent differentiate...

My guess is, the violent group will hav a dresscode.

- Safe.😷 (@__Majesty_) February 8, 2021