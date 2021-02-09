South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 1 376 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

Today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 477 511.

Province

Total cases for 08 February 2021

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

192846

13,1

Free State

77699

5,3

Gauteng

394629

26,7

KwaZulu-Natal

321367

21,8

Limpopo

59774

4,0

Mpumalanga

67515

4,6

North West

58497

4,0

Northern Cape

32658

2,2

Western Cape

272526

18,4

Unknown

0,0

Total

1477511

100,0

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 511 410 with 15 599 new tests recorded since the last report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

4 803 898

56%

7 400

47%

PUBLIC

3 707 512

44%

8 199

53%

Total

8 511 410

15 599

Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, 183 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 27, Free State 24, Gauteng 45, Kwa-Zulu Natal 12, Limpopo 3, Mpumalanga 21, North West 19, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 30. This brings the total to 46 473 deaths

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 363 947, representing a recovery rate of 92%

Province

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Active Cases

Eastern Cape

10975

178 949

2 922

Free State

2890

66 580

8 229

Gauteng

8660

379 343

6 626

KwaZulu-Natal

9091

289 268

23 008

Limpopo

56 162

2 116

Mpumalanga

1094

64 024

2 397

North West

1027

50 445

7 025

Northern Cape

602

28 429

3 627

Western Cape

10638

250 747

11 141

Total

46 473

1 363 947

67 091