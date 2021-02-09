South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 1 376 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

Today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 477 511.
Province
Total cases for 08 February 2021
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
192846
13,1
Free State
77699
5,3
Gauteng
394629
26,7
KwaZulu-Natal
321367
21,8
Limpopo
59774
4,0
Mpumalanga
67515
4,6
North West
58497
4,0
Northern Cape
32658
2,2
Western Cape
272526
18,4
Unknown
0,0
Total
1477511
100,0
The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 511 410 with 15 599 new tests recorded since the last report.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
PRIVATE
4 803 898
56%
7 400
47%
PUBLIC
3 707 512
44%
8 199
53%
Total
8 511 410
15 599
Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, 183 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 27, Free State 24, Gauteng 45, Kwa-Zulu Natal 12, Limpopo 3, Mpumalanga 21, North West 19, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 30. This brings the total to 46 473 deaths
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.
Our recoveries now stand at 1 363 947, representing a recovery rate of 92%
Province
Total Deaths
Total Recoveries
Active Cases
Eastern Cape
10975
178 949
2 922
Free State
2890
66 580
8 229
Gauteng
8660
379 343
6 626
KwaZulu-Natal
9091
289 268
23 008
Limpopo
1496
56 162
2 116
Mpumalanga
1094
64 024
2 397
North West
1027
50 445
7 025
Northern Cape
602
28 429
3 627
Western Cape
10638
250 747
11 141
Total
46 473
1 363 947
67 091