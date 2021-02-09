Malawi: Irate People Torch Malawi Revenue Authority Checkpoint in Mchinji

9 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Sarah Munthali

Angry people on Sunday razed down a Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) checkpoint at Ludzi Junction in Mchinji in protest over measures the authority is implementing to curb smuggling in the district.

An eyewitness, Evance Chikhawo, said the mob, comprising men and women, torched the blockade and tents manned by MRA officials on Sunday afternoon.

"The mob was chanting songs against the officials for mounting the checkpoint at Ludzi Junction," he said.

Mchinji Police Station officer Charles Mpezeni said the mob was reacting to an incident which occurred on Saturday in which an MRA vehicle was involved in running battles with a minibus suspected of carrying smuggled goods.

"On Saturday, a Nissan Caravan minibus registration MH 7256 loaded with assorted goods was involved in a fatal accident at Mumba Village along the Mchinji-Lilongwe M 132 Road. It was reported that the driver was running away from MRA officers," he said.

Mpezeni said due to speeding, the driver failed to control the vehicle and it overturned. The driver died on the spot.

He said in retaliation, a mob believed to be people involved in smuggling, attacked MRA officers at Ludzi Junction checkpoint.

Meanwhile, police quelled the situation and operations at the checkpoint returned normal.

MRA spokesperson Steve Kapoloma yesterday asked for more time to provide more details. Mchinji is one of the border districts in the country which have intensified security against human trafficking and smuggling of goods between Malawi and its neigbouring coutries.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Gets U.S. Thumbs Up for WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.