Gambia: GiEPA Says Demise of Former CEO Derailed Their Capacity to Submit Reports

8 February 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Af Touray

The Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GiEPA) has informed the National Assembly's Public Enterprises Committee (PEC) that the demise of their ex-Chief Executive Officer derailed the capacity of the agency to submit and present its activity reports and financial statements on time.

GiEPA Board made this revelation on Thursday 4th February 2021, during its appearance before the aforesaid committee.

The Board also told PEC that they have few pending issues, but assured that they can sort out the issues with their auditors in a short period. They expressed appreciation on the committee's decision to grant the agency's request for more time to sort out the issue.

"We extend our sincere apologies and reaffirm our commitment to making sure that we comply with the stipulated date," the board said.

Halifa Sallah, Committee Chairperson, after consultation with committee members, told the Board that they have agreed to consider their request to be allowed until 15th February, 2021.

"The committee members came to the decision that this was a reasonable proposition which they should ascend to and in that regard we do agreed that the Gambia Investment Promotion Agency, will submit its activity reports and financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2019 on or before 15th February, 2021," he said.

Sallah said the exercise would help the country and GiEPA to play its vital role in promoting the productive base of the national economy.

Sitting with GiEPA has been adjourned to 15th February 2021, for the presentation of its activity reports and financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2019, for scrutiny and consideration.

