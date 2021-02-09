Uganda: Police Probe Death of BTM Journalist, Hardad Mubiru

Police in Kampala are investigating circumstances under which one Hardad Mubiru, a journalist attached to BTM TV died.

Mubiru's body was last night found in Kanyanya Quarter Zone but detectives say they are trying to establish how he died.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said they received Mubiru's death report at around 8pm Sunday.

"On the February 7, 2021 at 8am, police at Kanyanya received a call from one Sseruyange that there was a body of a male adult, who was later identified as Hardad Mubiru, a journalist with BTM news, in Kanyanya Quarter Zone. The Officer in Charge of Kanyanya Police station responded with the scene of crime officer and cordoned off the area to facilitate investigations," he said.

According to one of the residents in the area, Mubiru was seen crawling near the scene the previous night of February 6, 2021, ASP Owoyesgyire said.

"She says she didn't know the intentions of the person so she decided to enter her house and locked inside. In the morning, they found him dead. The body was conveyed by police to the mortuary,' he added.

Social media users had claimed that Mubiru had been shot dead.

However, police said his body was not found with "any serious injuries."

"We are waiting for a postmortem report today to understand what caused his death," Mr Owoyesigyire added.

Friends pay tribute

All is left of Mubiru are memories from colleagues and friends who worked with him.

"On behalf of the BTM TV management, we would love to send our condolences to the family of Mr Mubiru Hardad. We pray the lord protects and heals the wounds that are in place and may his soul rest in eternal peace," BTM said in a statement.

Mr Abubaker Lubowa, a Daily Monitor photojournalist said he last saw Mubiru at the beginning of this month shortly after he had joined BTM TV.

"It's sad we have lost a colleague Hadad Mubiru cause of death not yet known but his body has been found lying by the road side. Last saw him at the beginning of this month and had joined BTM TV after leaving Red Pepper. We used to call him Hadad Rasta. Inalilahi Wainailahi Rajiun," Mr Lubowa posted on his Facebook wall.

Kampala-based lawyer who is also the Kyadondo East MP-elect, Mr Muwada Nkunyingi, said Mubiru was a common face at National Unity Platform (NUP) media briefings and had great interest in party presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi's ongoing Supreme Court partition filed against President Yoweri Museveni's victory last week.

"He did many inquisitive interviews at the Supreme Court on the day the Presidential petition was filed (February 1, 2021)... . In a country troubled with multiple scenes of Kidnap and disappearance of people, especially on political divergence, one may think that possibly his coverage of NUP activities may be the trigger since many other journalist were time before beaten, injured or mimed on duty," Mr Nkunyingi said.

"R.I.P Hadad Mubiru, you have gone too soon. Uganda Police Force I implore you to find the murderers and face the law," said Joseph Makumbi