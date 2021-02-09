Liberia: Govt, Development Partners Rollup Sleeves to Issue Flag Certificates to Timbers Selling

Monrovia — The long-term technical assistance for the Voluntary Partnership Agreement (VPA) in Liberia has met at the Boulevard Palace in Sinkor to institute a plan that will ensure an agreement that will see timbers and forestry products from Liberia is legally taken to the European market.

The one-day workshop brought together heads of ministries and agencies, including Minister Jeanie Cooper of Agriculture Ministry, Thomas Doe-Nah of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and others.

"This workshop is intended to discuss the forward planner issues. We are here to plan for the future implementation of this agreement and all that remains to be done. I'm delighted that all the agencies involved with the implementation of this VPA have shown up and in mass," Mr. Harrison Karnwea, the Head of the Board of Forestry Development Agency said.

According to Karnwea, the full representation of ministries and agencies at the workshop shows that Liberia is ready to move ahead in issuing flag certificates in the soonest possible time.

Michael Fischer, Team Leader of Long-Term Technical Assistance for the Implementation of the Voluntary Partnership Agreement in Liberia said the Voluntary Partnership Agreement (VPA) is a legally binding trade agreement between the European Union (EU) and a timber-exporting country outside EU countries.

Mr. Fischer said the VPA aims to ensure that all timber and timber products destined for EU market from a partner country comply with the laws of that country, including Decent Work Act, Lands Rights Act, Revenue Code, and Environmental Protection Act.

He said the VPA calls for improved governance and law enforcement on timber for the domestic market and Progress of the implementation shall be evaluated by the Joint Implementation Committee.

Mr. Fischer said the Joint Implementation Committee (JIC) facilitates dialogue and exchange of information between the parties including the government of Liberia and EU.

"Facilitates monitoring and review of the VPA, reviews progress towards achieving the objectives and time-bound action in the VPA and matters relating to its implementation. Proposes and -or takes measures to improve performance of the agreement and meets twice a year and publishes Aide-Memoires," Mr. Fischer asserted.

He said there is a need to accelerate VPA implementation using Forward Planner (FP) as a tool to inform the JIC about progress made, agreed timeframes, actions still in progress, key steps to be taken, and individuals responsible for actions.