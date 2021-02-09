Liberia: New U.S. Ambassador Michael Mccarthy Handovers 430 Current Textbooks to Nursing and Midwifery Institutions in Liberia

9 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J. H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — Ambassador Michael McCarthy, the new United States Ambassador accredited to Monrovia has stressed that the United States government is willing to support the health sector of Liberia. He, at the same time, handed over 430 textbooks to the nursing and midwifery institutions in the country.

The US Ambassador to Liberia made the remark over the weekend at the head office on the Liberian Board for Nursing and Midwifery on Carey Street.

The event brought together several health practitioners from different health institutions across the country.

On Friday, January 22, 2021, President George M. Weah, received the credentials of U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Liberia Ambassador McCarthy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The event at the Liberian Board for Nursing and Midwifery on Carey makes the US Ambassador first public appearance since presenting a letter of credence to the Liberian leader.

Ambassador McCarthy said the US Government through its implementing partners is supporting internal medicine residency training, infectious disease sub-specialty training including family medicine residency training, board support for nursing and midwifery and support to the Liberian Board for Nursing and Midwifery (LBNM).

All of these, the US Ambassador said happened after a senior official from the Headquarters of the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) visited Liberia two years ago to assess the impact of PEPFAR investments in the health sector.

"Today, we celebrate one aspect of this board support. I cannot imagine studying nursing and midwifery and not having current textbooks, and not having enough high quality resources for learning. With these 430 textbooks, your country now stands to gain from training nurses and midwives because of this modest investment," Ambassador McCarthy said.

"PEPFAR is also making a big investment in National HIV Response in Liberia. US agencies like USAID, CDC, and HRSA administer this support and provided oversight and technical assistance, but the work is performed by their partners," he said.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigeria Central Bank Acts on Cryptocurrencies
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.