Liberia: New U.S. Ambassador Michael Mccarthy Handovers 430 Current Textbooks to Nursing and Midwifery Institutions in Liberia

Monrovia — Ambassador Michael McCarthy, the new United States Ambassador accredited to Monrovia has stressed that the United States government is willing to support the health sector of Liberia. He, at the same time, handed over 430 textbooks to the nursing and midwifery institutions in the country.

The US Ambassador to Liberia made the remark over the weekend at the head office on the Liberian Board for Nursing and Midwifery on Carey Street.

The event brought together several health practitioners from different health institutions across the country.

On Friday, January 22, 2021, President George M. Weah, received the credentials of U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Liberia Ambassador McCarthy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The event at the Liberian Board for Nursing and Midwifery on Carey makes the US Ambassador first public appearance since presenting a letter of credence to the Liberian leader.

Ambassador McCarthy said the US Government through its implementing partners is supporting internal medicine residency training, infectious disease sub-specialty training including family medicine residency training, board support for nursing and midwifery and support to the Liberian Board for Nursing and Midwifery (LBNM).

All of these, the US Ambassador said happened after a senior official from the Headquarters of the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) visited Liberia two years ago to assess the impact of PEPFAR investments in the health sector.

"Today, we celebrate one aspect of this board support. I cannot imagine studying nursing and midwifery and not having current textbooks, and not having enough high quality resources for learning. With these 430 textbooks, your country now stands to gain from training nurses and midwives because of this modest investment," Ambassador McCarthy said.

"PEPFAR is also making a big investment in National HIV Response in Liberia. US agencies like USAID, CDC, and HRSA administer this support and provided oversight and technical assistance, but the work is performed by their partners," he said.