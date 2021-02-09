Uganda: Locals Sabotage Govt Fish Project Over Compensation

Locals have fenced-off land where government is implementing a fish farming project in Tarogali Parish, Ibuje Sub-county in Apac District, citing irregularities in the compensation process.

The land under contention measures 197 acres and is part of the 556 acres of land, which residents of Onekgwok and Teboke villages in Tarogali Parish had in 2018 offered to government.

The Shs44 billion project, which is financed by the government of Uganda and the European Union, is aimed at improving fish production.

A local contractor, Hardscreen Logistics Ltd, was hired to design and build the aquaculture park.

Local leaders say the affected persons were fully compensated Shs4.1 billion, however, of that money Shs1.1 billion ended up in wrong hands.

The money was allegedly deposited to two accounts; one belonging to the personal account of the area parish chairperson Constantino Okao and another account is that of Ogora clan community, with Rev Nelson Okello Ocen as a signatory. Rev Ocen is now accused of sharing the money with some landless people who are part of the account.

Rev Okello, however, said those making noise are not beneficiaries of the compensation cash.

Mr Okao said he shared the money with genuine beneficiaries.

On Friday, drama ensued when angry residents went to the site and fenced part of the land having learnt that the contractor had cleared the land for building their store.

They accused the contractor of not honouring the agreement reached earlier between them and the Apac District leadership.

According to the agreement, the land should not be touched until the issue of compensation is cleared.

Ms Catherine Tino, a resident of Teboke Village, said they are demarcating the boundary of their land until the agreement could be respected.

"We have been using this land for grazing our animals. When the government requested for land, we accepted and they compensated us but some few embezzled the money. When you ask for the money, they are so aggressive. No one is going to use this land until we are paid," she said.

Mr William Ogwang, also the project affected person, said: "This is our land and it was said that the surrounding community would share the compensation package but I did not see the money yet part of my grandparents' land is here."

Mr Lawrence Bongonyinge, another resident, expressed disappointment with the way money was distributed.

"What we want is our money but we have not rejected the project. The project can go on but not on our land," he said.

The Apac Resident District Commissioner, Mr Emma Ngabiriano, warned complainants against sabotaging the government programme, adding that the issue of compensation is being handled.

"A committee of 14 members was formed to handle that issue and last week we held a meeting with them and we agreed that they give that committee two weeks to settle the issue," he said.

In March 2020, government assured European Union (EU) on the success of the project, dismissing reports that the project faces challenges.

The five-year project, which is expected to promote environmentally sustainable commercial aquaculture, is implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.

Ms Joyce Ikwaput Nyeko, the acting commissioner aquaculture management and development, dismissed reports of delayed land compensation.

"We may have made mistakes in the past but this time I want to assure you once again that we are going to get it correct, [and] all relevant stakeholders will play their role," she said in Apac Town on March 2, 2020.

Ms Nyeko said: "Everybody has already been compensated" for their land. The officials and EU representatives were in the area for a site visit."

Mr David Russell, the EU chief technical adviser, called for transparency during the project implementation.

"EU by its nature gives a lot of money but they demand accountability for it," he said.