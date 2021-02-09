Malawi: Salima Secondary School Alumni Donate PPE to Salima Hospital

9 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Grace Kapatuka-Mana

Salima Secondary School alumni have donated personal protective equipment (PPE) worth K2.4 million to Salima District Hospital.

Speaking during the handover on Saturday, the group's vice-chairperson Enock Phale said they mobilised resources to support the hospital's efforts in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are responding to President Lazarus Chakwera's call to help fight the pandemic," he said.

Phale, who is also Salima North West legislator (Malawi Congress Party-MCP), said the resources came from members' contributions and from well-wishers.

"We will continue mobilising resources to support the hospital's Covid-19 treatment centre which lacks many things," he said.

On his part, Salima District Hospital medical officer Jollings Kasondo thanked the group for the donation.

"We are running out of supplies to help health workers do their job effectively. So, these medical supplies will improve service delivery," he said.

Kasondo appealed to other well-wishers for support, especially on tents and equipment such as gas cylinders, beds and mattresses. The items included face masks, shields, hand sanitisers, plastic aprons and chlorine.

