Kenya: Sonko Hospitalised Ahead of Court Sessions

9 February 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bernard Momanyi

Nairobi — Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was hospitalised Monday night after falling ill in police cells.

Sonko was rushed to the Nairobi Hospital from Gigiri Police Station in an ambulance after complaining of stomachache pains, police said.

He was scheduled to appear before magistrates at the Kiambu and Kahawa West courts for a robbery and terror case respectively.

The magistrate at Kiambu Law Courts was set to rule on Sonko's bail application in a robbery wth violence and assault case which he denied last week while the Kahawa West court was to rule on an application by police to detain him for 30 days to complete a terror probe.

