Kenya: APA Increases Its Covid-19 Response Donation

Nairobi — APA Life has donated 1000 children's reusable face masks to Cheleta Primary School.

The move has seen the company through APA Apollo Foundation donate over 10, 000 masks to some of the most disadvantaged communities in Kenya.

APA Life Chief Executive Officer, Catherine Karimi says one of the best ways to protect others from the corona virus is by wearing a face mask,

"Masks work best when everyone is wearing them to protect those around them. Masks are a key way everyone can help contain the pandemic and we are pleased to donate the masks to the students of Cheleta Primary School. The Children will benefit and help keep them safe," she noted.

The APA Apollo Foundation has so far contributed Sh10 million towards supporting vulnerable people in the wake of Covid -19 pandemic.

In July 2020, the foundation donated over 1000 children's face masks and hand sanitizers to Nairobi Children's Court.

In addition to the donation of Money, food, masks and hand sanitizers, the APA staff members have donated their time to assist distribute the care packages.

In April APA Insurance distributed over 600 essential care packages to the residents of Mukuru Kwa Reuben in Nairobi.

The packages provided enough food for seven to ten days for a family of five.

APA initial donation to support several initiatives including the Covid-19 Fund was at Sh3 million.