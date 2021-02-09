Liberia: House Probes How MNG Gold Obtained License for Underground Mining

9 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — The House of Representatives Committee on Concession and Natural Resources says it has investigated and established that the Ministry of Mines has given authorization to MNG Gold to carryout underground mining in its place of operations.

The initial term of the underground mining authorization falls within the timeframe of the current Class 'A' mining license.

According to Representative Clarence Massaquoi (UP- Lofa County), who is chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Concession and Natural resources, they are investigating the procedure use by the Ministry to give such permit.

"It was established that the Ministry of Mines gave them the authorization to do underground mining. What we are doing now is to establish the conditions, environmental requirement, business plans, the geological studies and findings."

In an interview with FrontPageAfrica, he said, the Ministry actions to grant permit is legal but the conditions leading to such awarding of the permit is what being investigate. "If it is established that the awarding of the permit has a fault, whatever was not done illegally was not done at all."

