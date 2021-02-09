Liberia: Pres. Weah to Hold Quarterly Meeting With Health Stakeholders

As He Dedicates First Polio Emergency Operations Center for Liberia

Monrovia - President George Manneh Weah has told health stakeholders that his administration will soon begin holding quarterly meetings with them so as to keep fully abreast with unfolding events in the health sector.

The President made the commitment last Friday, February 5, when he formally commissioned the first-ever state of the art National Polio Emergency Operations Center for the nation.

Pres. Weah said that the dedication and commissioning of the new National Polio Emergency Operations Center, is essential to undercutting public health threats especially as it relates to the crippling disease.

He lauded the Ministry of Health and partners for aggressively working to turn public health threats, especially the current COVID-19 outbreak at an acceptable level.

"This Polio Emergency Operation Center is essential to better coordinate and conduct analysis, which is key to my government's agenda. It will serve as a central command to coordinate all efforts of the fight against polio," he said.

"I was informed that Liberia was among the first to be declared wide polio free in August 2010. The government regrettably detected the emergence of two new cases of polio from neighboring Cotê d'Ivoire. Liberia has the capacity to mitigate public health threats and I call on all health workers, partners to ensure our children are immunized," the President said.

The Liberian leader stressed that global partnership is key in the advancement of global health and so thanked all the health stakeholders in the fight against diseases.

He lauded the WHO, UNICEF, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, GAVI, CDC, etc, for the support in the fight to eradicating polio from Liberia once more.

Speaking earlier, the Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhelmina S. Jallah, said the EOC is important in strengthening Liberia's capacity in dealing with the polio and other vaccines-preventable diseases.

"This ECO is important in dealing with data analysis and essential for management of information and sharing," she stated.

She also thanked the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), WHO, UNICEF, and other partners in joint coordination efforts since the early detection of the polio virus from neighboring Cotê d'Ivoire in December of 2020.

The Health Minister also called for partnership for intensive polio vaccination campaign and support for detection of polio cases importation over the coming months.