Liberia: Rep. Samuel Korgar Frown On Foreigners Engaging in Retail Businesses

9 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — Representative Samuel Korgar (PUP-Dist#5 Nimba County) has alarmed over what he calls unfair business practices by foreign businesses, specifically Chinese businesses against struggling Liberian businesses. He has called for a law that will institute the necessary checkpoints.

Rep. Korgar who chairs the House of Representatives Committee on Commerce and Industry in an interview at his Capitol Building offices said that the "Chinese are killing Liberian businesses".

He explained that the consignments of Liberians who travel to China are often delayed and while they await their goods, the Chinese ship the same products to their counterparts here in Liberia before shipping the Liberians' consignment.

"Retailing should be the sole prerogative of Liberians and as committee chairman, we will reach out and intervene to reduce the suffering of our people. This issue has no political favor and that the Committee on Commerce will ensure a full implementation of the Liberalization law."

He also promised that his committee will also ensure that goods produced in Liberia are of quality compared to those from neighboring countries.

He is also calling on Liberian businesses to provide the needed information to help the committee properly function to bring relief to struggling Liberian businesses. He named fronting for foreign businesses by Liberians as a major challenge and called on citizens who are engaged in such to stop.

