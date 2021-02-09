Liberia: Defense Questions Timing of Alleged Events in Monrovia in Massaquoi Trial

9 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Saila Huusko

Tampere, Finland — Prosecution and defense went head-to-head on the reliability of news references to Gibril Massaquoi's whereabouts at the start the second week of the trial against him at the Pirkanmaa District Court in the Finnish city of Tampere.

Sierra Leonean Massaquoi is charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity, including rape and murder, allegedly committed in Liberia during the country's second civil war in 1999-2003. The former spokesman and commander in the Sierra Leonean armed rebel group Revolutionary United Front (RUF) relocated to Finland in 2008, where he is being tried based on universal jurisdiction.

One of the charges by Finnish State Prosecutor Tom Laitinen centers on murders that Massaquoi allegedly committed and oversaw in the Waterside market area in Monrovia, Liberia. On a number of occasions, the charges allege, Massaquoi and the soldiers under his command killed civilians who were seen stealing supplies from shops at the market. The probable timing of the alleged events is between January and December, 2002, according to Laitinen.

Massaquoi's defense challenged these accounts on Monday, saying that the timing does not align with news of events as they reportedly happened during the civil war. Pointing to articles from CNN and The Guardian, defense lawyer Kaarle Gummerus argued that the kind of turmoil, hunger, and looting described by prosecution happened in Monrovia during the summer of 2003. No such reports exist from the prior year, Gummerus said, even though reporting on events in the region was detailed.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigeria Central Bank Acts on Cryptocurrencies
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.