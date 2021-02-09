Liberia: Defense Questions Timing of Alleged Events in Monrovia in Massaquoi Trial

Tampere, Finland — Prosecution and defense went head-to-head on the reliability of news references to Gibril Massaquoi's whereabouts at the start the second week of the trial against him at the Pirkanmaa District Court in the Finnish city of Tampere.

Sierra Leonean Massaquoi is charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity, including rape and murder, allegedly committed in Liberia during the country's second civil war in 1999-2003. The former spokesman and commander in the Sierra Leonean armed rebel group Revolutionary United Front (RUF) relocated to Finland in 2008, where he is being tried based on universal jurisdiction.

One of the charges by Finnish State Prosecutor Tom Laitinen centers on murders that Massaquoi allegedly committed and oversaw in the Waterside market area in Monrovia, Liberia. On a number of occasions, the charges allege, Massaquoi and the soldiers under his command killed civilians who were seen stealing supplies from shops at the market. The probable timing of the alleged events is between January and December, 2002, according to Laitinen.

Massaquoi's defense challenged these accounts on Monday, saying that the timing does not align with news of events as they reportedly happened during the civil war. Pointing to articles from CNN and The Guardian, defense lawyer Kaarle Gummerus argued that the kind of turmoil, hunger, and looting described by prosecution happened in Monrovia during the summer of 2003. No such reports exist from the prior year, Gummerus said, even though reporting on events in the region was detailed.