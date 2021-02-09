Liberia: Harsh Condition Forces Physically Challenged Out of College, Turns to Shoe Repairing

9 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Elton W. Tiah

Buchanan — The coordinator of the disabled community in Grand Bassa County has said the many challenges they are enduring are making their future bleak.

Jerry Laffa added that those of them seeking tertiary education are being denied access.

Laffa lamented, "It is difficult for us to attend the [community] college due to the distance, damaged bridge and the college loop structures are not disabled-friendly."

"I graduated from the Liberia Christian High School two years ago. I managed to make my way to the community college but I couldn't continue due to the challenges," Laffa added.

"I can be ashamed to enter class because I have to drag myself on the ground before entering the class with my dirty clothes," he further said, sadly.

Lamenting how he could not use his wheelchair on the school bus, which commutes students to the college's Paynesberry Campus, Laffa said he was constrained to discontinue classes.

"The college campus is very far from Buchanan; other students use the bus but we as disabled students do not have access to the bus due to our wheels," he explained.

"On one occasion, I nearly fell in the river with my wheel when the heavy rain damaged the bridge leading to the college."

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigeria Central Bank Acts on Cryptocurrencies
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.