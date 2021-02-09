Liberia: Harsh Condition Forces Physically Challenged Out of College, Turns to Shoe Repairing

Buchanan — The coordinator of the disabled community in Grand Bassa County has said the many challenges they are enduring are making their future bleak.

Jerry Laffa added that those of them seeking tertiary education are being denied access.

Laffa lamented, "It is difficult for us to attend the [community] college due to the distance, damaged bridge and the college loop structures are not disabled-friendly."

"I graduated from the Liberia Christian High School two years ago. I managed to make my way to the community college but I couldn't continue due to the challenges," Laffa added.

"I can be ashamed to enter class because I have to drag myself on the ground before entering the class with my dirty clothes," he further said, sadly.

Lamenting how he could not use his wheelchair on the school bus, which commutes students to the college's Paynesberry Campus, Laffa said he was constrained to discontinue classes.

"The college campus is very far from Buchanan; other students use the bus but we as disabled students do not have access to the bus due to our wheels," he explained.

"On one occasion, I nearly fell in the river with my wheel when the heavy rain damaged the bridge leading to the college."