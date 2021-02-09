Nigeria: Ikorodu Bois, Emmanuella Nominated for Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

9 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

Ikorodu Bois and Emmanuella have been nominated alongside five other African stars.

Two Nigerian child superstars have bagged nominations in the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards under the favourite African social media star category.

They are Ikorodu Bois, a Nigerian internet group that recreates and mimic multi-million dollar music videos and Hollywood trailers, and 10-year-old comedienne, Emmanuella.

Ikorodu Bois comprises three brothers, Babatunde Sanni, 23, Muiz Sanni,16, Malik Sanni, 10; and their cousin, Fawas Aina, 13. They earned an invite to the world premiere of Netflix action thriller, 'Extraction 2' after making a remake of the first trailer.

Emmanuella, on the other hand, caused a buzz on social media recently when she revealed that she has built her mother a house. She is Nigeria's biggest child YouTuber and comedienne.

It is indeed a big one for the kids as they've been making rounds for years in and out of the country.

The awards, which are strictly by voting, see them battle it along with five others.

They were nominated alongside Bonang (South Africa), Ghetto kids (Uganda), Elsa Majimbo (Kenya), and Wain Van Den Berg (South Africa).

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards is an annual American children's awards ceremony show that is produced by Nickelodeon.

Usually held on a Saturday night in late March or early April, the show honours the year's biggest television, movie, and music acts as voted by viewers worldwide of Nickelodeon networks.

Teni and DJ Cuppy both bagged nominations for the Favourite African Star and Social Media Star respectively at the 2020 edition of Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards.

The duo, however, lost to multiple award-winning South African rapper and singer, Sho Madjozi.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigeria Central Bank Acts on Cryptocurrencies

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.